Golden Globes 2023: Nominees for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy' category

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva went live from the Beverly Hilton and revealed the names of the nominees in categories across film and TV. After the announcement, 'Elvis', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking,' and 'Glass Onion' emerged as top contenders. On January 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards will honour the best in film and television from 2022. Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the awards ceremony this year. It was previously hosted by Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon. Check out all the nominees of the 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical' category, which was first awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1951, below!

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Helmed by Damien Chazelle, the film starred Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Samara Weaving alongside Margot Robbie. In the movie, Robbie played the role of Nellie LaRoy, who is an aspiring actress in 1920s Hollywood. Though she is initially treated as an outsider, she changes everything quickly by grabbing everyone's attention with her standout performance in her first film.



Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy played the role of Margot Mills in 'The Menu', which was helmed by award-winning director Mark Mylod. The film revolved around a group of foodies who travel to a remote island for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At the super expensive culinary destination, they come across a menu which is dangerously avant-garde.

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson played the role of Nancy Stokes in the sex comedy-drama film 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'. The film was directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand. It chronicled the life of a 55-year-old widow who is yearning for some adventure.

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

'Mrs Harris Goes to Paris', which released across theatres in the United States in July, featured Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams, and Jason Isaacs alongside Lesley Manville. The movie was directed and produced by Anthony Fabian. Lesley played the role of a London housekeeper, who is out on an adventure to buy a Christian Dior dress, in the film.

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh played the role of Evelyn Quan Wang in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The movie also starred Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. In the adventure-filled film, Michelle portrayed a Chinese immigrant, who gets unwillingly embroiled in an epic adventure where she has to connect different versions of herself in a parallel universe to stop someone from harming the multiverse.

