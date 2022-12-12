Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: Best Motion Picture- Drama

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

From James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' to Tom Cruise' epic sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick'- here are the nominees in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category.

Avatar: The Way Of Water

James Cameron took over a decade to make a sequel of his highly ambitious 2009 film 'Avatar' and it sure created a stir. 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' clenched multiple nominations including one for Cameron in the Best Director category. The film is set for a theatrical premiere on December 16.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Elvis

Directed by Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' follows the life of the rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley, told from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film focusses on how Parker financial abused the star throughout his career. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis with Tom Hanks as Parker, while Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, and Kodi Smit-McPhee co-star.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on director Steven Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker. The film though tells the story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of films can help him cope with his dysfunctional family.

(Photograph: Twitter )

TAR

'Tár' is a psychological drama film directed and written by Todd Field and stars Cate Blanchett as a renowned musical composer-conductor whose life and downfall narrated in the film. The supporting cast includes Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner and Mark Strong.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Top Gun: Maverick

A sequel to the 1986 film 'Top Gun', 'Top Gun: Maverick' had Tom Cruise reprising his starring role as the naval aviator Maverick. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on the characters of the original film created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.

(Photograph: Twitter )