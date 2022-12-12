Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: Best Actress in Drama category

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations were finally announced. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2022 award show was dropped by NBC and boycotted by many celebrities at the start of this year. The show is back with an in-person event. Here are this year's nominations list.

Cate Blanchett

Cat Blanchett stars in Tár, a 2022 psychological drama film directed and written by Todd Field. She plays a renowned musical composer-conductor whose life and downfall is followed in the film.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Viola Davis

Viola Davis stars in The Woman King as a general who trains the next generation of warriors to fight their enemies. The film is an American alternate history movie about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is nominated for her role in Blonde, that takes a fictionalized spin on the life and career of American actress Marilyn Monroe.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams as Steven Spielberg’s mother proxy in The Fabelmans has won herself a best actress nod.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman will play Hilary, the manager of a movie theater known as the Empire, located in the quaint English seaside town of Margate in the film Empire of Light.

(Photograph: Twitter )