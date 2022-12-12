Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: Best Actor in Drama category

Dec 12, 2022

Golden Globes announced its nominees in all categories. Here are the best actor in drama category.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler gets a nod for his portrayal of Elvis in this biographical film directed by Baz Luhrmann, written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. It follows the life of the rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley, told from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, whose financial abuse of him is a major focus.

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser does a mindblowing job as Charlie, an obese and reclusive literature professor in 'The Whale' that deserves all the praise there is.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman stars in The Son, a drama film directed by Florian Zeller from a screenplay written by himself and Christopher Hampton. It is based on Zeller's 2018 stage play of the same name and serves as a prequel to 2020's The Father.

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy stars in Living, a British drama film directed by Oliver Hermanus from a screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro. It has been adapted from the 1952 Japanese film Ikiru which was originally inspired by the 1886 Russian novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich by Leo Tolstoy. Set in London in 1953, it depicts a bureaucrat in the county Public Works department (played by Bill Nighy) facing a fatal illness.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope gets a nod for his role in The Inspection. The film is an American drama written and directed by Elegance Bratton. Inspired by Bratton's real-life experiences, the film follows a young man who faces homophobia, both at a Marines boot camp and at home from his mother.

