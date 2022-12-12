Golden Globes 2023: Meet the nominees in Best Actor-Musical or Comedy category

Written By: Shomini Sen Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Nominations of Golden Globe Awards 2023 were announced on Monday. The Best Actor- Comedy or Drama category has a mix of stalwarts like Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes competing with a relatively new face like Diego Calva. Take a look

Diego Calva

Mexican actor Diego Calva stars in epic period comedy-drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film 'Babylon' chronicles the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The ensemble cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Adam Driver

Adam Driver stars in 'The White Noise' directed by Noah Baumbach. The film is adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. Driver plays Jack Gladney, professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill, husband to Babette and father to four children who is torn asunder by "the Airborne Toxic Event", a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Colin Farrell

Colin Farell has been nominated for his performance in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. The film follows lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Ralph Fiennes

Fiennes plays a celebrity chef in 'The Menu' who intends to kill a group of diners at an exclusive restaurant before the night is out. 'The Menu' has been directed by Mark Mylod



(Photograph: Twitter )