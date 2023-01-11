Golden Globes 2023: Meet the big winners of the night

 | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Take a look at the major wins at Golden Globes 2023. 

 

Austin Butler, Elvis

(Photograph:Twitter)

Michelle Yeoh

(Photograph:Twitter)

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

(Photograph:Twitter)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

(Photograph:Twitter)
Naatu Naatu

(Photograph:Twitter)