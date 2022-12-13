Golden Globes 2022: Everything to know about the big event - host, presenters and nominees

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

The much-awaited Golden Globe night is almost here. After the silent ceremony last year and a year full of backlash, Hollywood's favourite party is all set make a comeback with all glitz and glamour.



One of Hollywood's star-studded nights, which is known to kick-start the movie award season, went off the air last year after a slew of boycotts from the film industry over voters' lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the gala.



However, the organization has incorporated some changes to make everything normal like it was. As D-day nears, here we have compiled everything you need to know about the 80th Golden Globe awards.

Golden Globe Awards 2023, top gun 2, Everything Everywhere All At Once (424684)

Martin McDonagh's elegiac tale of a dismantling friendship 'The Banshees of Inisherin' has topped the Golden Globes nomination with eight nods. This is the most nominations attained by any film after 2004's 'Cold Mountain'. Critically acclaimed film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the runner-up with six nods. 'Babylon' and 'The Fablemans' follow with five nominations. On the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' is leading with 5 nominations. Austin Butlermay took his first Golden Globe trophy for his comendable performance in 'Elvis'.

(Photograph: Others )

File image of Jerrod Carmichael

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement about Jerrod Carmichael.



"Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season," he added. In the past Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon have hosted the awards ceremony.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Golden Globes 2023 nominees

This year, the award ceremony, which is 80th, will be held on January 10, at the same Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will start at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT. After boycotting last year, NBC will broadcast the ceremony once again. It will also be streamed on PeacockTV.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Who are presenting?

It will be a night full of stars. Presenters for the event include Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy Nash, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

(Photograph: Twitter )

RRR

This year, the award ceremony will be held on January 10, which translates to January 11 (Wednesday) morning in India. Moviegoers sitting in India can watch the award show from 5:30 am onwards on Lionsgate Play live. The awards ceremony will stream at 6:30 am.

(Photograph: Others )