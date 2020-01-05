Golden Globes 2020: Meet the Best Foreign Language Film nominees

Golden Globes 2020: From French dramas to the Korean world, take a look at the complete list of films competing in the Best Foreign Language category.
A black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite' tells the story of a poor family scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family. It is the first South Korean Drama to win the Palme d'Or, at Cannes Film Festival and has earned first Golden Globe nomination in three categories.
American comedy-drama 'The Farewell' tells the story of a family who upon learning their grandmother has only a short while left to live, decides not to tell her and schedule a family gathering before she dies. The movie stars Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, The movie is been the recipient of many allocates and is been nominated in the two categories in Golden Globes 2020.
French drama inspired by the riots of 2005 of Paris suburbs, 'Les Miserables' revolves around three members of an anti-crime brigade who overrun while trying to make an arrest.
Ladj Ly directorial debut claimed its entry in Academy awards as the Best International Feature Film and Best Foreign language in Golden Globes 2020.
The Spanish drama tells the story of director Salvador Mallo and its journey of ups and downs. Pedro Almodóvar dictatorial had claimed rave reviews and made its international debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where the film was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or. The movie was also selected as the best film of the year by Time magazine.
Another French drama film that is been nominated in this category, 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' is Céline Sciamma dictatorial that tells the story of a forbidden affair between an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait.
The movie had acclaimed nomination for Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
