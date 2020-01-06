Golden Globes 2020: Best dressed celebs of this year are sure to set this year's fashion goals
Every year Golden Globes red carpet sets major styling goals of the year. Like every year, we have picked out some of the best-dressed celebs:
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington, who was a one of the presenters of the show had made you feel the Golden Globe red carpet. Her shimmery black blazer piece by Altuzarra was both elegant and classic.
(Photograph:AFP)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra opted for a pink dress with a cute trail and she looked like the diva she is. Her Cristina Ottaviano dress had made head-turned as always. She made it to the red carpet with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Awkwafina
Awkwafina has earned her first Golden Globe in best actress in a musical or comedy category. She gave a major classic Hollywood look in a black and white gown with a ruffle collar from Christian Dior.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Billy Porter
Porter was nominated for the best performance by an actor in a television series at the Golden Globe, but Billy is also known to give his best in red carpets. This time 'Pose' actor came up with a white tuxedo jacket with a full feathery trail by Alex Vinash.
(Photograph:AFP)
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet of most anticipated award of the year in the black ruffled ballgown by Dior. Jennifer was nominated for best actress in a television series drama for her role on the TV series 'The Morning Show'.
(Photograph:AFP)
Renee Zellweger
The 'Judy' star dazzled the red carpet with her Armani Prive blue silk gown and crystal-embroidered piping on it. Renee acclaimed her fourth Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama.
(Photograph:AFP)
Scarlett Johansson
Johansson appeared in a show-stopping ensemble. She looked like a red hot beauty in a Vera Wang gown that featured a plunging neckline, bow at the back and a long trail.
(Photograph:AFP)
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has been always known for his killing looks. In this year's red carpet Brad keeps it classic with a black suit and a white shirt.
Pitt also acclaimed his third Golden Globe for his 2019 outing 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.