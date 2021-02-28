Golden Globe Awards 2021: Everything to know about the big event

The much-awaited Golden Globe night is almost here, owing to the pandemic this year's ceremony will be different. From the host appearing from separate coasts to no red carpet. Here's everything you need to know.
Last year's Golden Globe winners and nominees Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Cynthia Erivo are presenting this years award ceremony.
Other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Salma Hayek.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Host of the evening
This year, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning as the host, however, they are going to be doing their jobs by staying miles away from each other. This will be the fourth time they’ve hosted together.
Fey will host from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the ceremony`s usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.
(Photograph:Twitter)
When and Where to watch
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Feb. 28 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC from Beverly Hilton Hotel and will also be available to Livestream on NBC's website.
The event will be live on Twitter as well. Indian fans can watch the gala night on Monday morning from 6 AM onwords. The Golden Globes pre-show can be watched from the Golden Globes Twitter account and goldenglobes.com.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Will there be a live Red Carpet event?
The one question about the Golden Globes Red Carpet has been everyone curiosity. As per the reports, the traditional Red Carpet event will not be a part of the event. However, the ceremony will have a pre-show that will start from 6:30 pm EST and continue for an hour and a half until the main ceremony starts.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Key nominations
This year's nominees include streaming platforms that we have been watching from home while in quarantine. This year, Netflix led in both television and film nominations, including the drama 'Mank', which led with six nods. Following it, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' took five nominations.
In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' led with six nominations, followed by 'Schitt's Creek', with five.
Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). If Boseman win then he would be the first Black acting posthumous winner in history.