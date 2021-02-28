Golden Globe Awards 2021: Everything to know about the big event

Host of the evening

This year, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning as the host, however, they are going to be doing their jobs by staying miles away from each other. This will be the fourth time they’ve hosted together.

Fey will host from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the ceremony`s usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.



