Golden Globe 2021: Chadwick Boseman to Chloe Zhao, the big winners of the night

Chloé Zhao became the first director of Asian descent to receive a Golden Globe award for the 'Nomadland' and the first woman of colour to win in the category. Zhao was competing with Ragin King, Emerald Fennell Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nomadland (Best Picture in Drama)
'Nomadland', the frontrunner of the award season has marked another milestone. Chloé Zhao's critically lauded drama starring Frances McDormand won the Best Picture in Drama category.
Making history, the movie becomes the first film directed by a woman to win Golden Globe for Best Drama in the 78-year history.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chadwick Boseman (Best Actor in Drama)
Chadwick Boseman won his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Chadwick becomes the first Black actor to win an acting posthumous award in history.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Andra Day (Best Actress in Drama)
Andra Day won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a motion picture (drama), for her indelible performance in the 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'. Day becomes the second black woman to win Globe in the category after Whoopi Goldberg, who won 35 years ago for 'The Color Purple'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Borat Subsequent Movie film (Best Picture – Musical/Comedy)
'Borat Subsequent Movie film' won Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical at the 2021 Golden Globes. The movie was nominated under three category and took home two trophies, one for the star Sacha Baron Cohen, who won Best Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy,
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sacha Baron Cohen ( Best Actor in Musical/Comedy)
Sacha Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy film for his role in 'Borat Subsequent Movie film. This is Cohen second Golden Globe win.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rosamund Pike (Best Actress-comedy/musical )
Rosamund Pike took home her first Golden Globe trophy. The actress won one in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical film category for her role in 'I Care a Lot'. This marks Pike's first Golden Globe win and third nomination.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jodie Foster (Best Supporting Actress)
Jodie Foster won the Golden Globe for Best-Supporting Actress in a film for her role in the legal drama 'The Mauritanian'. This was her 10th Golden Globe nomination and 3rd win plus Cecil B. DeMille Award honour in 2013.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Daniel Kaluuya (Best Supporting Actor)
Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. This is Kaluuya's first Golden Globe win and second nomination. He is the first actor performance to win an award by an all-Black producing team and the first black British born actor to win the award.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Minari ( Best Picture in Foreign Language)
Korean-American drama film 'Minari' bagged the Golden Globe 2021 award in the Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language category. The movie has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung and it stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Queen's Gambit (Best TV Limited Series)
Netflix highly successful series, 'The Queen's Gambit' took home with the award for Best Television Limited Series. The series was up against 'Normal People', 'Small Axe', 'The Undoing' and 'Unorthodox'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Crown ( Best Television Series- Drama)
Netflix's Royal drama 'The Crown' won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series — Drama. It's is the second win in this category after 2017.
The show was picked up six nominations at this year's Golden Globes. Apart from Best Drama, the show stars Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin also took two trophies for their performances.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Schitt's Creek ( Best Television Series- Musical/Comedy)
'Schitt's Creek' won an award for Best Comedy/Musical television series. The six-season Canadian show, created by Eugene and Dan Levy, beat out the other nominees 'Ted Lasso', 'The Flight Attendant', 'The Great' and 'Emily in Paris'.
Catherine O'Hara also won her first Golden Globe award for her incredible performance in a comedy show,