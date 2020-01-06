Golden Globe 2020: The worst dressed at the red carpet this year

Golden Globes red carpet gives us some of the most iconic styles of the year. While most celebrities wear awe-inspiring outfits, there are a few that make you question their style. As celebrities strut their stuff on the red carpet on Sunday evening dressed in their finest, there were some whose style made us raise our eyebrow in doubt. Here, have a look. 

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett hit the red carpet of 2020 Golden Globe in pale yellow striped gown with shell sleeves by Mary Katrantzou. She had chosen a unique style however, her dress failed to impress. The actress was trolled on social media for her outfit and some even compared the outfit to a bowl of chips. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek stepped out in a blue and white low neckline Gucci dress. The mismatched dress did not look appropriate for the Globe red carpet. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow hit the Golden Globe 2020 in a sheer brown-coloured gown from Fendi. Paltrow's look was something that we have seen before and it did nothing to flatter her features. Her gown made a splash on social media and got mixed reactions. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton walked the Golden Globe red carpet in a metallic shinning, silver Louis Vuitton gown with a high neckline. Somehow she reminded us of the tin man.

(Photograph:AFP)

Joey King

Joey King surely looked stunning in black and white Iris Van Herpen dress, but her dress was not easy to understand and gave optical illusion vibes.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning's gown featured voluminous sleeves, that we have seen too many times before and now looks jaded. Instead of being new,  Dakota's attempt at trying something vintage misfired.

(Photograph:AFP)

Margot Robbie

Robbie this time hit the red carpet in a not so red carpet-worthy dress. Golden Globe is one of the most prestigious awards and its red carpet is one of the most glamorous red carpets of the year, but Margot Chanel gown was too subtle for a an event like this.

(Photograph:AFP)