Golden Dome seeks $18bn, pegs major test for 2028. One tiny problem, the technology doesn't even exist

Donald Trump has reportedly moved forward with plans to build the Golden Dome and has finalised two companies to work together. Smashing missiles from space might sound all sci-fi, but there is one major problem.
Donald Trump is believed to be aggressively moving ahead with the Golden Dome, a space-based tracking and targeting technology that will protect the United States from incoming missiles. According to Bloomberg, satellite startup Impulse Space and defence tech company Anduril have been asked to develop prototypes for the project.
On paper, the Golden Dome will comprise a network of space-based satellites that will detect aerial attacks on America and thwart them. These satellites are the pillars of this defence system. But experts do not think this system works and have called the technology ineffective and impractical.
What the Golden Dome aims to do is use interceptors in space to find missiles as soon as they are launched, find drones, and strike them in the early stages. The proposed multi-layered missile defence system works entirely on space technology. But there is a major problem.
This technology, which uses satellites and interceptors in space to detect and smash missiles, does not even exist. As of April 3, 2026, the White House is seeking approximately $17.5 billion to $18 billion for fiscal year 2027 to fund the project. This request has been met with criticism as critics question the expenses to fund a project that might not even be feasible.
Golden Dome was announced in January 2025, right after Trump took office. However, there is no clear timeline for its development. But the first major test has been slated for 2028, according to a CNN report from August 2025. This, despite a Congressional Budget Office report pegging the time needed to build it to 20 years.
Space Force was supposed to meet a few companies based on the responses. Bloomberg has now reported that Impulse Space, led by Tom Mueller, the first person Elon Musk hired for SpaceX, and Andurial will work together to develop the Golden Dome. The former would work as a subcontractor to Anduril on the project.
The project has led to fears of a new arms race in space. Political think tank, The Brookings Institution, has said that the plan is "a costly and destabilising deployment of space-based interceptors". It has been warned that China and Russia could also do the same, and "make us less, rather than more, secure."