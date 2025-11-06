/Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets

This plunge was the biggest in 30 years after 1980, wiping $1 trillion off the value of global reserves of the precious metal. It also wiped out small investors with their popular funds, who lost a fifth of their value in just a matter of weeks. The price was dropped from $1,580 an ounce to $1,380, dragging other metals down. Along with Gold, Silver also sank from $28 to $23, while copper is down from $7,500 to $7,100 a tonne.