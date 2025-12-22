/Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation

Each asset serves a distinct purpose: gold as a store of value, real estate as a tangible growth asset, and fixed deposits as a source of stability.
Investing is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every investor has different financial goals, risk appetites and time horizons, which is why Indian households traditionally spread wealth across gold, real estate and fixed deposits along with other investment options. Each asset serves a distinct purpose: gold as a store of value, real estate as a tangible growth asset, and fixed deposits as a source of stability. As gold prices scale new highs and tax rules evolve, here is a basic breakdown of how the three differ in nature.
Gold functions primarily as a store of value. It does not generate income like rent from property or periodic interest from an FD, but it often holds its purchasing power during inflationary periods or market volatility. Gold’s relatively low correlation with equities and bonds can provide a buffer in diversified portfolios. In recent years, global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen significant inflows, indicating broader acceptance of gold in financial portfolios beyond traditional jewellery.
Real estate remains a favoured asset in India for its potential to appreciate over time and to provide rental income. Residential and commercial properties, especially in major cities and scenic destinations, often see strong demand. Rental income can act as a passive cash flow. However, high entry costs, maintenance, property taxes and occasional liquidity constraints can limit access. Moreover, real estate markets can be cyclical, with price appreciation dependent on location, infrastructure development and broader economic conditions.
Fixed deposits in banks and post offices are widely chosen for capital safety and regular interest. FDs are backed by institutions and insured up to specified limits, making them low risk. Yet the certainty they offer comes with modest returns, often below inflation, especially in rising price environments. Their performance is predictable, but in the long run, they may not significantly grow real wealth.
Taxation affects all three assets differently. For gold, long-term capital gains (LTCG) on physical and digital gold held over 24 months are taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation benefits under the current regime in India. Real estate LTCG after 24 months is taxed at 12.5 per cent but the indexation benefit was removed with indexation, which adjusts cost for inflation. Income from FDs is fully taxable as per the individual’s slab rate, which can reduce net returns further.
Gold, especially through ETFs and digital forms, offers liquidity during market hours, with physical gold also sellable through jewellers or dealers. Real estate can take weeks or months to liquidate at fair value. FDs often allow premature withdrawal, but with a penalty. This spectrum of liquidity influences investors’ choice based on their planning horizon.