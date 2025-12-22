/Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation

Investing is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every investor has different financial goals, risk appetites and time horizons, which is why Indian households traditionally spread wealth across gold, real estate and fixed deposits along with other investment options. Each asset serves a distinct purpose: gold as a store of value, real estate as a tangible growth asset, and fixed deposits as a source of stability. As gold prices scale new highs and tax rules evolve, here is a basic breakdown of how the three differ in nature.