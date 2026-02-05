/Gold vs Bitcoin: Which is the real safe haven for investors in 2026? Details inside

Gold has been gaining traction as a crisis hedge in 2026, repeatedly hitting fresh highs and seeing robust inflows amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. In contrast, Bitcoin has underperformed, sliding below key price levels this week, wiping out gains accumulated since late 2024, according to a report in the Ainvest.

Gold’s surge has been attributed to its century-long safe-haven reputation and central bank demand. Bitcoin’s price fell below $70,000, reflecting renewed volatility and risk-off sentiment among institutional investors.