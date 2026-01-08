/Gold, uranium, diamond, copper and more: Which rare earth minerals are found in Greenland?

Greenland’s most notable deposits of rare earth elements are in the southern Gardar province. Three of Greenland's biggest deposits are located here. According to Reuters, companies such as Critical Metals Corp, Energy Transition Minerals, and Neo Performance Materials are exploring mines like Tanbreez and Kuannersuit. According to The Conversation, Greenland is predicted to hold sufficient sub-ice reserves of dysprosium and neodymium to satisfy more than a quarter of predicted future global demand, a combined total of nearly 40 million tonnes. These elements are crucial for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, underpinning the global clean energy transition.