Gold powerhouses: Top 7 largest Gold mines in the world by production — Check details inside

Published: Feb 11, 2026, 19:33 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 19:33 IST

Gold is a precious metal which act as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It is mined from some of the largest sites globally. From Nevada's massive production to Uzbekistan’s Muruntau, these mines play a vital role in the global gold market. Check the world's top 7 largest mines.

1. Nevada Gold Mines, USA
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Nevada Gold Mines, USA

The world’s largest gold mine is Nevada Gold Mines, which is situated in the United States, producing nearly 3,311,000 ounces, roughly accounting for 2.9 per cent of global gold output. Operated as a joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont, it includes multiple open-pit and underground operations, making it a cornerstone of global gold production.

2. Muruntau, Uzbekistan
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Muruntau, Uzbekistan

Muruntau gold mine in Uzbekistan produced nearly 2,990,020 ounces of gold, accounting for around 2.6 per cent of global production. One of the largest open-pit gold mines globally, it significantly contributes to Uzbekistan’s gold supply and plays an important role in the nation’s mining sector.

3. Grasberg, Indonesia
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Grasberg, Indonesia

Grasberg in Indonesia ranks among the top gold producers with about 1,798,000 ounces of gold, roughly 1.6 per cent of global production. In addition to gold, it is one of the world’s largest copper mines, making it a key asset in both metals markets.

4. Olimpiada, Russia
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Olimpiada, Russia

Russia’s Olimpiada mine produced around 1,998,000 ounces of gold, about 1.7 per cent of global output. Owned by a major Russian mining company, it is a leading gold producer in Russia and one of the top mines worldwide.

5. Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic

Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic produced around 814,000 ounces of gold, equal to 0.7 per cent of world production. Jointly operated by major mining firms, it is one of the Caribbean region’s largest gold mining operations.

6. Kibali, DR Congo
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Kibali, DR Congo

The Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo produced about 749,000 ounces, representing roughly 0.7 per cent of global gold output. It is one of Africa’s largest gold mines, jointly operated by several international mining companies.

7. Cadia, Australia
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. Cadia, Australia

Cadia in Australia produced approximately 764,895 ounces of gold, contributing about 0.7 per cent to global production. Operated in one of Australia’s richest gold regions, it remains a significant producer in the global gold market.

