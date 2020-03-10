Go-to destinations to celebrate Holi in India

Holi an ancient and the most popular religious festival in India, it's popularly known as the spring festival (festival of Colours). The festival is celebrated on Phagun Purnima which occurs around the month of March, it's one of the second most widely celebrated festivals of India after Diwali(festival of lights).

Holi has an ancient origin which celebrates the victory of good over evils. There are several stories behind the origin of Holi, Holi also relates to the pure love of Krishna and Radha. The festival also relates with the end of the winter season and the welcome of the summer season.

Let's take a glimpse at the best locations to celebrate the festival: 

Goa

The festival of colours is popularly known as Shigmostav in Goa.

The festivities begin with offering prayer to the village gods and goddesses.

Shigmostav is known for the performance of troupes in the form of parades and cultural dramas, the centre of this festival remains Panjim, Vasco, and Margao.

 

Mathura and Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan is another popular destination to celebrate Holi. 

Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and Vrindavan is the place where he spent his childhood. The tradition of playing colours in Holi came from Radha and Krishna. Mathura starts the celebration a week before Holi.

Barsana

Barsana in Uttar Pradesh is known for its Lath Mar Holi, the two-day celebration of Holi are very unique.

During the first day men from Krishna village (Nandgaon) teases the women of Radha's village (Barsana) upon which the women chases them with sticks. Hence the name Lathmar Holi, men are allowed to protect themselves with shields, on the second day women go to Nandgaon to play holi with men.

The best celebration takes place at Ladliji temple, dedicated to Sri Radha Rani.

Shantiniketan

Holi is celebrated as Basanta Utsav or Spring Festival in Shantiniketan, West Bengal.

This event was started by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore in his Vishva Bharati University.

Student of the Vishva Bharati University celebrate the festival in a very unique way, students dress up in yellow colour and present various types of dance forms with cultural programs. 

Anandpur Sahib

Celebration of Holi by the Sikh community is known as Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

It is an annual fair celebrated after the Hindu festival Holi, Hola Mohalla takes the form of martial arts in stimulated battles. 

It was first organised by Sikh Guru Gobind Singh to celebrate Holi.

The celebration comprises of Kirtan, music and poetry festivals.

Hampi

The festival marks the end of winter season and beginning of the summer season in Hampi.

Holi is another important festival other than Hampi festival in the region.

People usually gather on the street to play Holi.

Hampi is one of the biggest attraction in terms of Karnataka tourism.

Mumbai

Holi is one of the major festivals which is celebrated with great joy and happiness in Mumbai.

The festival is celebrated by hanging a pot full of milk and men climb on the top of one another to reach the pot. One who succeeds in breaking the pot is termed as ''Holi king''.

