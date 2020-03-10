Go-to destinations to celebrate Holi in India

Holi an ancient and the most popular religious festival in India, it's popularly known as the spring festival (festival of Colours). The festival is celebrated on Phagun Purnima which occurs around the month of March, it's one of the second most widely celebrated festivals of India after Diwali(festival of lights).

Holi has an ancient origin which celebrates the victory of good over evils. There are several stories behind the origin of Holi, Holi also relates to the pure love of Krishna and Radha. The festival also relates with the end of the winter season and the welcome of the summer season.

Let's take a glimpse at the best locations to celebrate the festival: