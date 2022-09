During her 70 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II has worn over 5,000 different hats with her designer ensembles. Many believe that the hats were worn by the monarch as a crown substitute and they represent much more than just being a fashion statement. Probably, that's why she has a great collection, which definitely deserves a mention.

WION takes a look back at some of Queen's best hats from her 70 years of reign. Take a look!