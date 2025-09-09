/Global Unrest? List of countries that witnessed protest in recent years

In early to mid-March 2025, protests erupted widely in Albania, particularly in the capital Tirana, against the decision of the government that impose a one-year ban on TikTok. The move was officially framed as a protective measure after a 14-year-old student was stabbed in November 2024, which authorities said originated from an online dispute that began on TikTok. The government claimed the ban aimed to curb youth violence, cyberbullying, and harmful content by installing safety filters and delaying access until TikTok implemented stricter controls.