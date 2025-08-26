The US is the top dog in space research by some distance. For more than six decades, NASA, the state-funded premier research organisation, has been involved in space exploration. Since its inception in 1958, it has been responsible for all the space efforts. But in recent times, with the commercialisation of space research and exploration led by SpaceX, it has seen massive budget cuts. Even then, NASA has the largest budget among all the space research institutes across the globe, with an estimated $25.4 billion for 2025. NASA has 4 directorates distinctly engaged for 4 different missions- 1. Space technolgy 2. Aeronautics research 3. Study the origin and evolution of Earth 4. Management of manned space program.

The US Space Force is the military wing of the US Space program. Even though its budget remains confidential for 2025, it has been reported that it requested $40 billion for FY 2026. The USSF budget funds research and development, as well as the acquisition of military space systems. There is also the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), a very secretive intelligence agency, which operates the military spy satellites.