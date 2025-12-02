/Global Slavery Index 2025: 7 countries with highest modern slavery, see where India ranks

Global Slavery Index measures the number of people subjected to modern slavery in any country, ie, the number of people who are subjected to forced labour as punishment for perceived crimes against the ruling regime. Here are the top 7 countries with the highest modern slavery.
South Sudan scores lowest across all parameters of the Global Slavery Index. It has a vulnerability score of 100, which is the highest on the scale of 1-100, indicating the highest vulnerability. It has a slavery prevalence of 10.3. Slavery prevalence ranks the number of people living in modern slavery among per 1,000 residents.
Somalia scored 98 in vulnerability score, 6.3 in slavery prevalence. This is largely due to governance issues, the effects of conflict, and the lack of basic needs. It scored 18 in government response out of 100, lower than the regional average.
CAR ranks 3rd, has a vulnerability score of 98. However, only 5.2 out of 1000 are forced into modern slavery, which is extremely low compared to countries like North Korea and Eritrea.
DRC is highly vulnerable, rated at 94 out of 100, and ranks 97th out of 160 countries in prevalence, with 4.5 out of 1000 people being subjected to enforced labour. Enforced slavery in DRC includes many forms, such as bondage, child labour, sex slaves, forced recruitment into armed groups.
Years of civil war have led to the breakdown of the rule of law, with a high vulnerability score of 89. The major risk of modern slavery is among internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees. However, the prevalence rate is still lower than many at 6.0 per 1,000 people.
Afghanistan is also extremely vulnerable, rated at 86 out of 100 on the GSI's vulnerability scale and ranks 9th out of 160 countries in the prevalence rate. Political instability from the regime change and humanitarian crisis has made Afghanistan one of the top countries of modern slavery.
An estimated 5.9 people out of 1000 are subjected to modern slavery. It ranks 75th out of 160 countries in the prevalence rate and has a high vulnerability score of 86. The Government response score is 24 out of 100, which is well below the regional average.
India ranks at the top half among the 160 countries. According to the 2025 GSI data, 8.0 out of 1000 people are subjected to enforced labour, which implies approximately 11,050,000 people undergo modern slavery. Child labour, gender discrimination, caste based persecution, specifically women at the intersection of gender and caste, and bonded labour, poor governance rates a high vulnerability score of 56 out of 100.