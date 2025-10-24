/Global renewable energy index 2025: Top 10 countries generating the most renewable energy

From China’s solar deserts to Norway’s hydro power, learn how countries like the US, Brazil, India, and Germany are shaping the clean energy future with wind, solar, and hydropower. These ten countries shape the global shift to clean power. Know more below.
China produced about 2,894 TWh of renewable electricity in 2025, holding over 32 per cent of the global share. With giant solar bases in deserts and the world's largest hydropower dams, China is far ahead in wind, solar, and hydro investments. According to IRENA, China’s combined renewable power capacity now exceeds 1,400 GW.
The United States generated around 974 TWh of renewable electricity in 2025, about 11 per cent of the global total. Major wind farms in Texas and solar parks in California lead clean energy growth. Hydroelectric power and geothermal resources also boost America’s renewable share.
Brazil produced 631 TWh of renewable energy in 2025. Hydropower accounts for the majority, but Brazil is rapidly adding wind and solar. The government aims to use nearly 50 per cent renewable energy in its total energy mix, supporting distributed solar projects for rural areas.
Canada generated roughly 421 TWh from renewables this year. More than 60 per cent comes from hydroelectric dams, making the country a global leader in green energy exports. Its vast forests and water resources help Canada stay ahead in the shift beyond fossil fuels.
India now generates around 382 TWh of renewable electricity annually, driven by large solar parks and growing wind farms. The country’s “Mission 500 GW” aims for a half-terawatt of clean power by 2030, with new policies speeding up rooftop solar and rural mini-grids.
Germany produced over 272 TWh of renewable energy in 2025. Its Energiewende (energy transition) policy has built solar, wind and biogas resources, making Germany a model for the world despite its limited sunshine and north European climate.
Japan generated 224 TWh from renewables in 2025, especially solar and small hydro. Floating solar plants, recycling panels, and hybrid wind-solar projects all keep Japan moving towards its goal of over 36 per cent renewables in its energy mix by 2030.
Russia produced 209 TWh of green electricity in 2025. Hydroelectric power is the backbone, covering remote demands. Even with a focus on oil and gas, Russia is expanding wind farms and biomass operations near Arctic regions.
Norway generated 151 TWh from renewables, nearly 100 per cent from hydropower. The country also exports green energy to neighbours. Its reliable flows make Norway one of the greenest electricity producers per person on Earth.
Spain created around 142 TWh of renewable electricity. With massive onshore wind, concentrated solar power plants, and strong EU support, Spain is helping Europe hit its green energy targets.