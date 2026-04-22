The occurrence of these events outside of the conflict region of West Asia drove intense speculation of a major sabotage job of energy facilities across the globe. But we might never know if these were just random events due to system strain on refineries performing at their maximum capacity amid the energy crisis or an orchestrated event. What we can see is who benefits from this. When a major refinery in India or Australia goes offline, global supply drops. The two major beneficiaries of continued disruption are the US and Russia, both of which are the largest energy suppliers outside the countries in West Asia. Russia gains as European nations weaken and become desperate, and decrease their support of Ukraine. While US corporations like Chevron and Exxon Mobil gain major market share and emerge as the major energy suppliers, keeping everyone tied to the dollar for the trade of oil.