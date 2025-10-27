Pension plays a significant role in ensuring the social security of the masses of any nation. It provides financial security to people after retirement. Here's a list of the top 6 countries which provide the world’s best retirement security for their elderly people.
Based on the Mercer and CFA Institute report, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Denmark achieve coveted A-grades. Meanwhile, India scores 43.8 in the overall rating, placing in the D-grade category and ranking it at the bottom, alongside the Philippines, Türkiye, Thailand, and Argentina.
Sweden ranks sixth with a total score of 78.2, earning a B+ grade. Its system blends public pensions with private savings, ensuring broad coverage and fairness. With strong integrity (83) and solid adequacy, Sweden’s model supports long-term retirement stability through transparent governance and diversified funding.
Israel achieves fifth place with a score of 80.3, reflecting a well-rounded pension system combining public and private provisions. Its high sustainability and integrity scores indicate prudent financial management and policy design, ensuring retirees maintain stable income levels and long-term economic security.
Singapore ranks fourth with an 80.8 overall score, driven by exceptional integrity (90.4). Its Central Provident Fund ensures disciplined retirement savings through mandatory contributions. The system emphasises individual responsibility, financial literacy, and efficient management, offering a strong model of transparency and accountability in Asia.
Denmark secures third place with a score of 82.3. Known for its well-regulated pension structure, it boasts high adequacy and sustainability through compulsory occupational pensions and strong governance. The system effectively balances public and private contributions, providing Danes with reliable and equitable retirement income.
Iceland ranks second with a total score of 84, reflecting a balanced and sustainable pension system. It performs strongly across all pillars, especially sustainability (85.7), backed by high labour participation and mandatory savings. Its combination of public and private schemes ensures broad coverage and income stability post-retirement.
The Netherlands tops the Global Pension Index 2025 with an impressive score of 85.4. Its pension system excels in adequacy, sustainability, and integrity, offering strong retirement benefits supported by mandatory occupational schemes, robust regulation, and high trust levels, ensuring long-term financial security for retirees.