/Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 17:51 IST

Iceland and Ireland top the global peace rankings, with India at 115th showing gradual improvement. The Global Peace Index measures safety, conflict, and militarisation, highlighting challenges and progress worldwide.

Iceland - The Most Peaceful Country
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Iceland - The Most Peaceful Country

Iceland ranks first with a GPI score of 1.095, holding this position for many years due to its low crime and militarisation. It boasts exceptional social trust and safety, making it the safest country globally. Its lack of military forces and minimal conflict involvement further strengthen its standing.

Ireland - Second Most Peaceful
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Ireland - Second Most Peaceful

Ireland scores 1.260 and ranks second in peacefulness. Its stability comes from strong political institutions, low crime rates, and progress in reducing political terror. Irish society benefits from a high level of social cohesion and robust democratic governance.

New Zealand - Third Place
(Photograph: Unsplash)

New Zealand - Third Place

New Zealand has a GPI of 1.282, rising in recent rankings due to improvements in domestic safety and conflict reduction. The country enjoys strong legal protections and minimal violent demonstrations, positioning it as the most peaceful in Oceania.

Austria - Fourth Position
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Austria - Fourth Position

Austria scores 1.294 and stands fourth. It benefits from political stability, strong democratic institutions, and low levels of domestic unrest. Austria’s peaceful environment supports high quality of life and broad social trust among citizens.

Switzerland - Fifth Place
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Switzerland - Fifth Place

Switzerland also scores 1.294, ranking fifth. Its long-standing neutrality and political stability contribute to safety. The country’s low crime rate and absence of internal conflict maintain its reputation for peace.

Singapore - Sixth Most Peaceful
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Singapore - Sixth Most Peaceful

Singapore, with a GPI score of 1.357, is noted for its strict law enforcement and social order. It ranks first in Asia due to a lack of conflict and effective governance. Despite substantial militarisation, Singapore remains peaceful internally

Portugal - Seventh Place
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Portugal - Seventh Place

Portugal’s score is 1.371, ranking it seventh. The country has steadily improved its safety and stability, reducing crime perceptions and enhancing political governance. Social peace and reform efforts have helped raise its position.

India’s Ranking and Progress
(Photograph: Unsplash)

India’s Ranking and Progress

India holds the 115th rank with a GPI score of 2.229, showing a 0.58% improvement over the past year. It has moved up from 141 in 2019, reflecting slow but steady progress.

