Global Oil Producers 2025: Largest oil-producing country in the world

Crude is one of the major commodities in the modern world and is used for the extraction of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, etc. According to Global Fire Power, here are the largest oil producers of the world.
The United States is the largest oil producer in the world as of August 2025, with 20,879,000 bbl/day. It accounts for almost 22 per cent of the global oil production. It is also the importer most oil per day and the largest consumer of oil worldwide.
Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of oil worldwide. Oil accounts for almost 11.13 per cent of its GDP. It stands at second place with 11,113,000 bbl/day, which accounts for 20.8 per cent of the global crude oil production.
Russia produces 10,727,000 bbl/day, accounting for roughly 11 per cent of the global crude oil production. Russia used to supply oil and natural gas to China and Europe, particularly China and Europe. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many countries in Europe tried to diversify their energy trade and placed an embargo on Russia. Countries like China, India, Brazil and some EU countries are still importing Russian Oil and gas but are seeking to establish new trading partners and energy processing capabilities.
Canada produces 5,692,000 bbl/day and accounts for 10.7 per cent of the global oil production. It is the 22nd largest country in the oil reserves and is a major exporter to the USA.
China rounds up the top 5 with a daily production of 4,984,000 bbl/day. The technical expertise of China has significantly helped in spotting oil resources and extracting them effectively.
Iraq is in 6th position with a daily production of 4,437,000 bbl/day. It also has the fourth largest oil reserves of about 145,019 million barrels.
Brazil comes at 7th with 4,221,000 bbl/day. According to OPEC, Brazil has almost 12,634 billion barrels of reserves. It is also the sixth-largest exporter of oil.
UAE ranks at 8th with a production capacity of 4,146,000 bbl/day. It also has the fifth largest oil reserves of 113,000 million.
Iran produces 3,985,000 bbl of oil per day. It is also the third-largest oil reserve and the 12th-largest oil consumer globally.
Oil makes up 60 per cent of Kuwait's GDP and 90 per cent of its export revenue. It has a production capacity of 2,910,000 bbl/day.