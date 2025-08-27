Global Oil Producers 2025: Largest oil-producing country in the world

Russia produces 10,727,000 bbl/day, accounting for roughly 11 per cent of the global crude oil production. Russia used to supply oil and natural gas to China and Europe, particularly China and Europe. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many countries in Europe tried to diversify their energy trade and placed an embargo on Russia. Countries like China, India, Brazil and some EU countries are still importing Russian Oil and gas but are seeking to establish new trading partners and energy processing capabilities.