Global impact of the brute called Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak has affected all public spheres and has crippled the livelihoods of common people across the globe.

Movie Theatres

Theatres have been shut in many countries including India, Poland and Lebanon to prevent the widespread of the deadly virus.

One of the world's busiest city, New York has also shut down its theatres.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Supermarkets

Supermarkets across the globe have rationed products including hand sanitizers, toilet paper, and other essentials.

Germany and the Netherlands have limited the sale of disinfectant gels. 

Due to a limited supply, supermarkets and pharmacies have limited certain products to five per person in United Kingdom.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Railway stations

Railway stations and railway coaches are being thoroughly sanitised and cleaned regularly, for maintaining hygienic travel conditions for railway passengers.

Passengers are being provided extra bedsheets instead of blankets by Indian railway due to coronavirus scare.

(Photograph:PTI)

Cityscapes

Busy streets such as those in New York, Milan, Madrid, London, Beijing, etc have become deserted due to coronavirus fears.

Governments have announced complete lockdown amid growing coronavirus concerns which have made the streets lonely.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Sporting events

Many sporting events such as football leagues such as the Champions League and the Premier League and cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League have been postponed due to COVID-19.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Flights

Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport, due to the Coronavirus outbreak Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights globally.

(Photograph:PTI)

Gas stations

A worker wearing a protective face mask sits next to a petrol station after governments imposed temporary lockdown around the globe.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Airports

People wear protective masks in response to the spreading of coronavirus (COVID-19), at international airports citing the spread of deadly virus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Schools

Schools are being shut all around the corner following the outbreak of coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Pubs

Pub doors are locked across the globe seeing the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

