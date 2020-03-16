Global impact of the brute called Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak has affected all public spheres and has crippled the livelihoods of common people across the globe.
Supermarkets across the globe have rationed products including hand sanitizers, toilet paper, and other essentials.
Germany and the Netherlands have limited the sale of disinfectant gels.
Due to a limited supply, supermarkets and pharmacies have limited certain products to five per person in United Kingdom.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Railway stations and railway coaches are being thoroughly sanitised and cleaned regularly, for maintaining hygienic travel conditions for railway passengers.
Passengers are being provided extra bedsheets instead of blankets by Indian railway due to coronavirus scare.
(Photograph:PTI)