/Global gold reserves 2025: Countries with highest gold reserves and how it impacts their economy

As of mid-2025, the World Gold Council's rankings show the following trends US leads, India and the UAE are surging at a record pace. Here is the list of the countries with the highest gold reserves.
The United States is the undisputed global leader in terms of gold reserves with 8,133 tonnes of gold as of May 2, 2025. Hold at Fort Knox is the backbone of Wall Street and Washington. It allows the United States financial resilience, increasing investor confidence in the currency, and at the same time asserts global financial dominance.
Germany has less than half the gold reserves of the US, with 3,351 tonnes. But after World War II, it became the strength of Germany. During the Eurozone crisis, Germany bailed out many European countries, like Iceland, Portugal, Greece, etc.
Italy is the 3rd country in the list with 2,451 tonnes of gold reserve. Italy still continues to resist selling its reserves despite the massive national debt. The reserve had been like its shield, preventing the total collapse during a financial crisis.
France has 2,452 tonnes of gold reserves. It had been instrumental in countering the dominance of the US and the IMF, strengthening the Euro, and France's power in EU finance.
With a large gold reserve of 2,333 tonnes, Russia has cushioned the effect of sanctions from the US and the EU, countering the devaluation of the ruble and creating a "Axis of Upheaval" along with China, Iran and North Korea, to counter the unipolar world order.
China has 2,292 tonnes of gold reserves, supporting its push to internationalise the yuan, which also helps reduce the vulnerability to the US dollar during economic shocks.
Switzerland contains 1,040 tonnes of gold reserves, making the Swiss Franc stable. Swiss banking systems serve as a vault for global wealth, and the stability of its currency fuels its credibility.
Gold stabilises India's forex reserves and acts as a protective barrier against global crises such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East conflict, which can easily spill over to energy crises. Due to India's import dependency for energy needs, it is one of the major vulnerabilities. RBI has 880 tonnes of gold reserves, apart from that Indian household approx. hold 25,000 tonnes of gold privately, acting as a massive hidden power.