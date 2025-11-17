/Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you

The Greek cuisine was chosen by visitors of Taste Atlas as the best in the world in 2025. Meanwhile, Italian and Mexican cuisines secured the second and third spots, respectively, according to visitors of Taste Atlas. Let's have a look at the top 10 nations with the best cuisines.
Based on the report released by Statista as of March 2025, Greek cuisine tops the global list, celebrated for its use of olive oil, herbs, fresh vegetables, grilled meats, moussaka, souvlaki, feta, and baklava. Flavorful yet simple recipes reflect the country's Mediterranean roots and are central to Greek culture.
Holding second position, Italy follows closely with beloved dishes like pizza, pasta, risotto, gelato, and tiramisu. Italian food’s international fame comes from the use of high-quality ingredients and traditions such as Neapolitan pizza and regional olive oils; comfort and richness define its cuisine.
Mexican cuisine is praised for its vibrant flavours and diverse influences—corn, beans, chilli, tacos, tamales, and mole. Traditional techniques merge indigenous and Spanish heritages, creating dishes like enchiladas, guacamole, and pozole that are recognised around the world.
Portuguese culinary tradition is highlighted by seafood (codfish, sardines), stews, and pastries like pastéis de nata. The cuisine receives acclaim for blending Mediterranean and Atlantic influences, with its robust flavours and simple, rustic preparation.
Spanish cuisine is noted for its tapas, seafood paella, gazpacho, and jamón ibérico. The focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and regional variations—Catalan, Basque, and Andalusian—make Spanish dining celebrated for both its sociability and culinary diversity.
Turkish food blends Middle Eastern, Balkan, and Central Asian influences. Kebabs, baklava, meze, pide, and dolma are internationally loved. The cuisine features intricate desserts and rich spices, reflecting centuries of cultural exchange under the Ottoman Empire.
Indonesia earns global attention for dishes like nasi goreng, satay, rendang, and sambal. The cuisine is known for strong, spicy flavours, the use of coconut milk, and the blending of numerous regional tastes, from Java to Sumatra and Bali.
French cuisine is internationally recognised for sophistication: pastries, fine bread, soufflés, cheeses, and classic dishes like coq au vin and ratatouille. France’s culinary techniques, sauces, and wines greatly influence Western gastronomy.
Japanese food is valued for precision, balance, fresh seafood, sushi, ramen, tempura, and harmonious presentation. Every region offers unique specialities; Japanese cuisine is high on refinement and attention to flavour and aesthetics.
Chinese cuisine captivates with regional diversity: Sichuan’s spice, Cantonese dim sum, Peking duck, and dumplings. Rice, noodles, soy, and countless vegetables are core ingredients. The vast country’s local traditions make its food both varied and globally influential.
India is ranked 12th, praised for its rich use of spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala; iconic dishes include biryani, butter chicken, dosas, and samosas. From North to South, flavour profiles shift dramatically, showcasing regional depth. Mumbai ranked 5th among global food cities in 2025.