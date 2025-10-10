/Global Firepower Rankings: Top 10 countries with most tanks in service in 2025

Discover the top 10 countries based on the number of battle tanks they possess, find out the countries which are superior in number, and which are sophisticated in technology.
China has 6800 tanks, among them 5440 are battle-ready. It is a mix of indigenously produced tanks as well as modern and older designs. Its most advanced being the third-generation Type 99A.
Russia has 5,750 battle tanks, with heavy reliance on older models like T-72, T-80, and T-62 variants. The most advanced model is the T-14 Armata. The most useful one in Russia's arsenal is the upgraded T-90M "Proryv", and the T-72B3M.
The United States have 4,640 tanks, with most of them being modern and sophisticated. The backbone of the US tank fleet is the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams. Older variants like M1A1 are also upgraded, but they do not retain decade-old tanks.
North Korea's large tank fleet of 4,344 consists mainly of ageing, Soviet-era tanks and locally produced variants. Its most modern tanks include the Pokpung-ho series, but it is still an older version compared to international standards.
India has 4,201 tanks. These are practically a mixture of Soviet-origin and indigenously developed vehicles. The most lethal one is the Russian-made T-90S "Bhishma," which is also license-made locally.
Egypt's tank fleet of 3,620 is built on a diverse mix of American and Soviet-era platforms. Its most advanced vehicles are the American-made M1A1 Abrams, which have been assembled locally through a co-production program.
Pakistan has 2,627 units in its tank inventory. They are mostly Chinese, Ukrainian and locally produced. Its most modern tanks are the Chinese VT-4 and locally produced Al Khalid I.
Turkey's tank inventory consists of 2,238 tanks, most of which are German and American-made models. The most modern are its German-made Leopard 2A4s, which have been upgraded using Turkish-developed electronics,
South Korea has 2,238 tanks, mostly indigenously produced and high-tech. It does possess some American M48 Patton tanks. The most advanced one is being K2 Black Panther, featuring a 120mm gun and an active protection system.
Iran's fleet contains 1,713 tanks, a mix of Russian-designed, American-designed, and domestically produced or upgraded models. The most modern tank is the indigenously produced Karrar, an upgraded version of the Russian T-72 tanks.