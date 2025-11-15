/Global Firepower Index: Top 7 countries ranked by military strength - Is India among the top 5?

The United States, China, and Russia hold the top three Global Firepower Index rankings in military strength. India is fourth, supported by a $75 billion defence budget and ongoing modernisation efforts. Saudi Arabia, the UK, and Japan round out the top seven powers in 2025.
The United States leads the Global Firepower Index with a Power Index score of 0.0744, supported by a defence budget of $895 billion. Its military strength comes from advanced technology, a large active and reserve personnel base, and a vast array of air, land, naval, and nuclear capabilities. The US maintains a global military presence through numerous bases and alliances.
China ranks second with a Power Index score of 0.0788 and a defence budget of $266.85 billion. China has the world’s largest active military personnel and has been rapidly modernising its armed forces, focusing on technology, cyber warfare, and expanding naval capacity. Its growing budget reflects strategic ambitions in Asia and beyond.
Russia holds the third rank with a Power Index score of 0.0788 and a defence budget of $126 billion. Despite economic constraints, Russia retains a powerful arsenal including nuclear weapons and a robust conventional force. Its military remains significant at the global level, with strategic focus on modernization and asymmetric warfare.
India is ranked fourth with a Power Index score of 0.1184 and a defence budget of $75 billion. India has one of the world’s largest standing armies, nuclear capabilities, and ongoing efforts towards modernising its forces. Strategic geographic challenges and regional security shape India’s defence priorities and investments.
Saudi Arabia ranks fifth in defence spending with $74.76 billion. It focuses heavily on air defence, missile capabilities, and procurement of advanced military hardware to address regional security dynamics. Its international alliances also impact its military strength profile.
The United Kingdom is sixth with a Power Index score of 0.1785 and a defence budget of $71.5 billion. It maintains a technologically advanced, professional military with nuclear assets and significant naval power. Its global presence is augmented by alliances such as NATO.
Japan holds seventh place with a defence budget of $57 billion. While constitutionally limited concerning offensive forces, Japan maintains impressive self-defence capabilities, advanced technology, and a modern navy focused on regional security and strategic partnerships.