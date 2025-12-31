/Global Family Day 2025: Top 10 wealthiest families in the world

On Global Family Day, here are the top 10 families that span generations and command immense economic influence, shaping global markets and geopolitics.
The Walton family tops the global wealth chart with an estimated wealth of $513.4 bn. The family is the owner of Walmart, the biggest player in consumer retail. Founded by Sam and Bud Walton in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has a revenue of $681bn in annual sales, which is close to the GDP of countries like Sweden and Argentina.
Led by UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it is the second-wealthiest family in the world. With an estimated wealth of $335.9bn, Abu Dhabi’s ruling dynasty commands a huge fortune from oil money. It also has sovereign investments in sports, fashion, tech and global real estate. The family boasts 18 brothers and 11 sisters alongside nine children and 18 grandchildren.
The Saudi royal family has a fortune derived mainly from the kingdom's vast oil reserves, which are closely tied to Saudi Aramco. The family has an estimated wealth of $213.6bn based on personal wealth and private investments of the family members. However, the state oil giant Saudi Aramco is valued at $1.4 trillion and remains the world's largest energy company.
The Al Thani Royal Family is Qatar’s ruling dynasty, has built its fortune on natural gas wealth, infrastructure, and international investments. Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is the leader of the family. The family's wealth is valued at $199.5 bn, and it has lasted through 8 generations, through the founding of modern Qatar, wars, and two coup attempts.
The French multibillionaires control the iconic luxury fashion house Hermès and have an estimated wealth of $184.5bn. Founded by Thierry Hermès in Paris in 1837, the group is deeply attached to its French identity. The group operates in a wide range of sectors, including clothes and accessories, silk and textiles, perfumes (5%), watches and other products, including jewellery, lifestyle products and home wares.
The secretive oil billionaire, the Koch family's wealth comes from Koch Industries, a sprawling conglomerate with interests in energy, chemicals, manufacturing, and commodities. The estimated wealth of the Koch family is $150.5bn. The family's private ownership and political influence are symbolic of American Industrial capitalism
The Mars Family owns the Mars.Inc., the world's largest privately held food and pet care company. Their estimated cumulative wealth is $143.4bn. They’ve been known to keep the company “notoriously private”, according to Business Insider. They are famous for confectionery like M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Skittles. The two surviving third-generation siblings, John Mars (90) & Jacqueline Mars (86), each hold roughly a one-third stake in the company. The remaining third are shared between Victoria, Marijke, Valerie, and Pamela Mars-Wright.
India’s richest family, the Ambanis, have a net worth of roughly $105.6 bn. Their fortune is derived from the Reliance empire, which has interests spanning oil, telecoms, chemicals, technology, fashion, and even food. The Ambanis are the richest family on the Asian continent.
The Wertheimer family controls Chanel, one of the world’s most influential luxury brands. By keeping the company private and focused on exclusivity, fashion, and fragrance, the family has preserved immense wealth while staying largely out of the public spotlight. The estimated wealth of the Wertheimer Family is $85.6 bn.
The Thomson family’s fortune stems from Thomson Reuters and diversified investments across finance, media, and data services. Roy Thomson started the family business from a radio station in North Bay, Ontario, 87 years ago. Their wealth highlights the growing value of information, analytics, and digital infrastructure in the global knowledge economy. According to Forbes, their wealth is estimated at $82.1bn