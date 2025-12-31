/Global Family Day 2025: Top 10 wealthiest families in the world

The Mars Family owns the Mars.Inc., the world's largest privately held food and pet care company. Their estimated cumulative wealth is $143.4bn. They’ve been known to keep the company “notoriously private”, according to Business Insider. They are famous for confectionery like M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Skittles. The two surviving third-generation siblings, John Mars (90) & Jacqueline Mars (86), each hold roughly a one-third stake in the company. The remaining third are shared between Victoria, Marijke, Valerie, and Pamela Mars-Wright.