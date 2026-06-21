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Global endurance: Can a B-52 bomber fly around the world without landing?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 22:46 IST

The B-52 Stratofortress can fly around the globe without landing, proven by the 1957 Operation Power Flite. Using aerial refuelling, it circumnavigated Earth in 45 hours. Upcoming Rolls-Royce engines will soon stretch this endurance even further.

The Ultimate Global Reach
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The Ultimate Global Reach

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress possesses the mechanical endurance to fly continuously around the entire globe without touching down. It achieves this unprecedented reach through heavily coordinated mid-air refuelling from airborne tanker fleets.

Operation Power Flite
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Operation Power Flite

In January 1957, the US Air Force proved this capability during a highly classified mission codenamed Operation Power Flite. Three B-52 bombers successfully circumnavigated the Earth in exactly 45 hours and 19 minutes without landing.

Mid-Air Top-Ups
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Mid-Air Top-Ups

To complete the 24,325-mile journey, the heavy bombers required multiple in-flight refuelling intercepts. KC-97 Stratofreighters pumped thousands of gallons of aviation fuel into the B-52s while flying at hundreds of miles per hour.

The 312,000-Pound Baseline
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The 312,000-Pound Baseline

Even without aerial tankers, the massive aircraft operates as a flying fuel depot. Its cavernous internal tanks hold roughly 312,000 pounds of jet fuel, granting an unrefuelled combat range of approximately 8,800 miles.

Human Endurance Limits
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Human Endurance Limits

While the metal airframe can theoretically fly forever with aerial refuelling, the limiting factor is human biology. The five-person crew must endure extreme fatigue, managing the 390,000-pound aircraft in shifts from tight, windowless lower decks.

Modern Global Strikes
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Modern Global Strikes

The US military regularly uses this global endurance to project power into modern combat zones. During Operation Secret Squirrel in 1991, B-52s flew a continuous 35-hour, 14,000-mile round trip from Louisiana to bomb Iraqi targets.

Expanding the Radius
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Expanding the Radius

The upcoming USD 48.6 billion modernisation programme will push the bomber’s range even further. By installing highly efficient Rolls-Royce F130 engines, the B-52J will slash its fuel burn by 30 per cent, requiring fewer risky tanker link-ups.

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