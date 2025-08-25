/Global Defence Budget 2025: Nations with the highest defence spending

Discover the top 10 nations with the highest defence spending in 2025 and how they fare against their bitter rivals. Explore the Global Power Index (PwrIndx), which scores Nations on a range from 0.0000 (perfect) to higher values, with lower scores indicating stronger military capabilities.
The United States maintains its dominance as the world's largest military spender with a defence budget of $895 billion, almost 39 per cent of the total global expenditure. It has a military PwrIndx of 0.0744.
China represents 11.5 per cent of the global defence spending. It is second at the top spender and on the Global Fire Power Index list. With the annual Defence Budget of $266.85 billion and a military power index of 0.0788
Russia ranks third in defence spending. But its military might is equal to China, with a military power index of 0.0788. Russia has an annual Defence budget of $126 billion, making up roughly 5.5% of the global total.
India roughly spends $75 billion on defence. The Indian defence budget comprises roughly 3.2% of global defence expenditures. and ranks fourth globally with a PwrIndx of 0.1184. India has increased its defence spending by 9.53 per cent, focusing on modernisation and indigenisation.
Saudi Arabia spends $74.76 billion, which accounts for 3.2 per cent of the global defence budget spending and has a PwrIndx of 0.1193.
The United Kingdom is falling down the order, from 5th to 6th. Its military spending for FY25 is $71.5 billion, which is roughly 3 per cent of global defence spending. In the Global Fire Power Index UK is 6th with 0.1785.
Japan allocates $57 billion, representing approximately 2.5% of the global total. It is 10th at the Global Firepower Index with a PwrIndx of 0.2164.
Australia spends $55.7 billion, accounting for 2.4 per cent of global defence spending, and ranks 18th in Power Index (PwrIndx) with a score of 0.3298.
France invests $55 billion, making up roughly 2.3 per cent of the global total and ranks 8th in Power Index with a score of 0.1839.
With the increasing territorial and sovereign threat from Russia. Ukraine has significantly increased its defence spending in 2025. Ukraine spends $20 billion, which accounts for 26 per cent of Ukraine's GDP and a 5 per cent increase from the previous year. Ukraine is ranked 20th in the Power Index with a score of 0.3755. But still way behind its rival Russia.