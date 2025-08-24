/Global Debt 2025: Top 5 countries with the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios

Due to recent geopolitical uncertainties and the recent US tariffs declaration, the global debt levels have accelerated. The Fiscal Monitor’s debt-at-risk analysis projected that the worldwide public debt might surpass 117% of GDP by 2027.
The limited oil revenues and high public spending of Bahrain have elevated its debt levels, securing the 5th position. The debt-to-GDP ratio of Bahrain stands at 141.4%, despite financial support from neighbouring Gulf countries.
Greece is famous for its scenic beauty, but it still finds itself among the most indebted nations. With the public debt among the highest at 142.2% of GDP, Greece holds the 4th spot in the world.
The major financial hub of Asia, Singapore, holds 3rd spot with a high debt-to-GDP ratio of 174.9% which is mainly strategic, aimed at investments and funding infrastructure. However, the government of Singapore still maintains surpluses and has strong reserves to manage borrowing.
Japan holds the second spot, with its debt burden reaching 234.9% of GDP, the highest among advanced economies. Contributing factors include an ageing population, persistent deflation, and years of heavy stimulus spending.
The African country of Sudan has topped the list having the world’s highest debt-to-GDP ratio. Prolonged conflicts and economic collapse of Sudan have pushed its debt to a staggering 252% of GDP.