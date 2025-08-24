LOGIN
Global Debt 2025: Top 5 countries with the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios

Published: Aug 24, 2025, 18:00 IST

Due to recent geopolitical uncertainties and the recent US tariffs declaration, the global debt levels have accelerated. The Fiscal Monitor’s debt-at-risk analysis projected that the worldwide public debt might surpass 117% of GDP by 2027.

5. Bahrain
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Bahrain

The limited oil revenues and high public spending of Bahrain have elevated its debt levels, securing the 5th position. The debt-to-GDP ratio of Bahrain stands at 141.4%, despite financial support from neighbouring Gulf countries.

4. Greece
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Greece

Greece is famous for its scenic beauty, but it still finds itself among the most indebted nations. With the public debt among the highest at 142.2% of GDP, Greece holds the 4th spot in the world.

3. Singapore
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Singapore

The major financial hub of Asia, Singapore, holds 3rd spot with a high debt-to-GDP ratio of 174.9% which is mainly strategic, aimed at investments and funding infrastructure. However, the government of Singapore still maintains surpluses and has strong reserves to manage borrowing.

2. Japan
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Japan

Japan holds the second spot, with its debt burden reaching 234.9% of GDP, the highest among advanced economies. Contributing factors include an ageing population, persistent deflation, and years of heavy stimulus spending.

1.Sudan
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1.Sudan

The African country of Sudan has topped the list having the world’s highest debt-to-GDP ratio. Prolonged conflicts and economic collapse of Sudan have pushed its debt to a staggering 252% of GDP.

