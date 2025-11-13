/Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences

The national cybersecurity index is a global live index of a country measured on its preparedness to prevent cyber threats and manage cyber incidents. Countries are based on legal acts, official documents, and evidence available on their official websites.
Czechia ranks 1st in the National Cyber Security Index with a score of 98.33 out of 100. It has perfect scores in all categories. It has set up an advanced monitoring framework, mandatory incident reporting, and effective international cooperation.
As of April 2025, Canada ranks 2nd in the National Cyber Security index with a score of 96.67 out of 100. It also has a perfect score across all indicators, such as policy, global participation, education, research and development, but still has some room for improvement in crisis management.
Estonia ranks 3rd in the cybersecurity index with a score of 96.67. After experiencing a major cyberattack in 2007, the nation transformed itself and has regularly ranked among the top 5.
Known for its robust infrastructure and proactive measures. It scores 95.83 out of 100. Finland exemplifies preparedness and high cyber resilience. Traficom National Cyber Security Centre is the national CSIRT of Finland and is tasked with the nationwide responsibilities for cyber incident detection and response.
Belgium’s high ranking reflects its mature cyber governance and strong legal framework. It ranks 5th with a score of 94.17. It has a sophisticated research and development programme for threat awareness and crisis management. Belgium's Cybersecurity research program is led by the Flemish research labs from KU Leuven, VUB, UGent and imec.
Romania ranks among the top performers consistently. The country’s National Cyber Security Directorate oversees policy enforcement, incident response, and coordination with European partners. It has a competent authority called DNSC at the national level for the national civil cyberspace, as well as for the management of cybersecurity risks and incidents.
Slovakia performs well in international comparisons of national cybersecurity development. It ranks highly due to its strong policy framework and ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital infrastructure.