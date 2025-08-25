/Global Corporate Tax 2025: Top 10 countries with the lowest corporate tax rates

The Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown Dependency island. Located in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland, it is a corporate tax haven. There are three types of Corporate Income Tax (CIT). 0 per cent for most of the companies, with a 10 per cent levy on banking business under the license of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and retail activities if the profit exceeds 500,000 Isle of Man pounds. A 20 per cent rate applies to income derived from petroleum extraction and real estate situated in the Isle of Man.