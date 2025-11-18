LOGIN
Global Car Production: Top 7 countries manufacturing the highest number of cars - India’s rank may surprise you

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 18:38 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 18:38 IST

China leads global car production, followed by the US and Japan. India holds a strong fourth position, reflecting rapid industrial growth. South Korea, Germany, and Spain complete the top seven car-producing nations globally. 

China: Global Car Manufacturing Leader
China dominates car production with about 30.2 million vehicles produced in 2023, including 26.1 million cars and 4 million commercial vehicles. Major manufacturers like SAIC Motor and Geely drive this large-scale production.

United States: Strong in Commercial Vehicles
The US follows with 10.6 million vehicles made, including around 1.7 million cars and 8.9 million commercial vehicles such as trucks and SUVs. The Big Three automakers -GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler - lead US production.

Japan: Renowned for Quality Cars
Japan produces around 9 million vehicles annually, predominantly cars, with manufacturers like Toyota and Honda at the forefront globally. Toyota is the top-selling carmaker worldwide.

India: Rapid Growth in Vehicle Production
India produced roughly 5.9 million vehicles in 2023, with 4.8 million cars and 1.1 million commercial vehicles. Domestic firms such as Tata Motors and Mahindra expand production, boosted by growing demand and a focus on electric vehicles.

South Korea: A Technology Leader
South Korea is a major car producer with over 4.2 million vehicles made. Hyundai-Kia dominates the market, notable for innovation in electric and hybrid cars for global export.

Germany: Luxury and Premium Car Production
Germany produces more than 4.1 million vehicles, focusing on premium brands like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The country is a leader in luxury car manufacturing and automotive technology.

Spain: Europe’s Strong Producer
Spain rounds out the top seven with over 2.5 million vehicles manufactured, including cars and commercial vehicles, hosted by brands like SEAT and Renault’s local plants.

