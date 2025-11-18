/Global Car Production: Top 7 countries manufacturing the highest number of cars - India’s rank may surprise you

China leads global car production, followed by the US and Japan. India holds a strong fourth position, reflecting rapid industrial growth. South Korea, Germany, and Spain complete the top seven car-producing nations globally.
China dominates car production with about 30.2 million vehicles produced in 2023, including 26.1 million cars and 4 million commercial vehicles. Major manufacturers like SAIC Motor and Geely drive this large-scale production.
The US follows with 10.6 million vehicles made, including around 1.7 million cars and 8.9 million commercial vehicles such as trucks and SUVs. The Big Three automakers -GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler - lead US production.
Japan produces around 9 million vehicles annually, predominantly cars, with manufacturers like Toyota and Honda at the forefront globally. Toyota is the top-selling carmaker worldwide.
India produced roughly 5.9 million vehicles in 2023, with 4.8 million cars and 1.1 million commercial vehicles. Domestic firms such as Tata Motors and Mahindra expand production, boosted by growing demand and a focus on electric vehicles.
South Korea is a major car producer with over 4.2 million vehicles made. Hyundai-Kia dominates the market, notable for innovation in electric and hybrid cars for global export.
Germany produces more than 4.1 million vehicles, focusing on premium brands like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The country is a leader in luxury car manufacturing and automotive technology.
Spain rounds out the top seven with over 2.5 million vehicles manufactured, including cars and commercial vehicles, hosted by brands like SEAT and Renault’s local plants.