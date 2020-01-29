Glimpse of NASA's private 'space home' unveiled

NASA has selected Axiom space to build the first habitable commercial space segment that will be attached to the International Space Station for space tourism.

Here is a glimpse of the private ''space home'': 

Three modules

Axiom space is the world's first commercial space station.

The Houston based company will launch three modules under the ''Axiom Segment''.

These three modules will comprise of a node module, a crew module and a research and manufacturing module.

The first module will be launched in the second half of 2024.

(Image courtesy: Axiom space)

(Photograph:Others)

Commercialize low-Earth orbit

Axiom will launch crewed flights to the Axiom complex around two or three times a year.

This project will commercialize Earth's lower orbit.

However, a trip to the International Space station will cost around $35,000.

(Image courtesy: Axiom space)

(Photograph:Others)

Glass walled cupola

The 'holiday unit' will feature a glass walled cupola, the largest window ever constructed for space which will provide a 360 degree viewing platform.

It will to allow the first space tourists at the International Space Station to enjoy the unobstructed views of Earth.

(Image courtesy: Axiom space)

(Photograph:Others)

Nest-like cabin​

Each private crew berth will provide a nest-like cabin​.

Tourists will be provided facilities such as high speed Wi-Fi, video screens, LED lights, high-bandwidth communications back to home as well as luxurious, comfortable and elegant lodging.
 

(Image courtesy: Axiom space)

(Photograph:Others)

Designed by Philippe Starck

The interiors of this habitable commercial module will be designed by French designer Philippe Starck who designed Steve Jobs's luxury yacht Venus.

(Image courtesy: Philippestarck.com)

(Photograph:Others)

Independent space station

The space modules of Axiom will become an independent space station within a decade as the International Space Station is due to be retired.

(Image courtesy: Axiom space)

(Photograph:Others)

Dock on node 2

The Axiom module is planned to be located on the forward docking port of Node 2 where Space Shuttle Atlantis is already docked.

(Photograph:Others)