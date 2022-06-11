'Girls' education is a climate solution: Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest - see pics

'The first ones to drop out of schools and the last ones to return'

In 2012, the now 24-year-old survived being shot in the head by a Pakistani Taliban gunman after she was targeted for her campaign against the Taliban's efforts to deny women education. She subsequently became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy.

"Due to climate-related events, millions of girls lose their access to schools. Events like droughts and floods impact schools directly, displacements are caused due to some of these events," Yousafzai said in an interview.

"Because of that, girls are impacted the most: they are the first ones to drop out of schools and the last ones to return."

(Photograph:Reuters)