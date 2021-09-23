Gigi Hadid to Irina Shayk: Stars rock sassy looks at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty red carpet

Several A-listers such as Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski and others have attended Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection show in Los Angeles and stunned the red carpet with their glamorous looks.
Take a look:
Gigi Hadid is a stunner! Gigi attended the event in a white Versace suit and Savage x Fenty lingerie. She accessorized her look with a gorgeous Jacquie Aiche pearl statement necklace.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rihanna jaw-dropping look turned many heads toward her. The 33-year-old billionaire wore an all-black outfit featuring a see-through lace short and matching stockings.
Vanessa Hudgens was looking so hot on the red carpet! Hudgens rocked in a black lace bra teamed up with an open shirt and stylish teal-coloured pyjamas.
Irina Shayk brought the heat to Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3! Shayk hit the red carpet in black, leather overalls paired with a black bra.
Actress Cynthia Erivo wore a disco glamour dress on the red carpet in a stunning mirrored dress paired with gold jewellery.
Emily Ratajkowski graced the red carpet of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. Emily wore a shawl-style dress that featured strings and pretty floral embroidery.