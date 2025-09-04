/Giants of the seas? Meet the top 5 largest cruise ships in the world

Length: 1,196 feet

Width: 219 feet

Gross tons: 248,663

The Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world. The new Icon Class vessel entered service in January 2024, and it features the largest waterpark at sea, seven pools, including the largest one on a cruise ship, and over 40 dining options. The ship is powered by cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offers year-round seven-night Caribbean cruises from Miami.