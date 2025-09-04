/Giants of the seas? Meet the top 5 largest cruise ships in the world

With cutting-edge technology, these ships facilitate entertainment, world-class dining, and endless attractions, as well as activities for cruisers of all ages. Let's go through the list of the top 5 largest cruise ships in the world.
Length: 1,094 feet
Width: 154 feet
Gross tons: 215,863
Debuted in December 2022, MSC World Europa is the first vessel in the line's World-class fleet. MSC World Europa is also the first LNG dual-fuel ship by MSC Cruises, having a capacity to reach a maximum cruising speed of 22.7 knots, according to a report in US News.
Length: 1,188 feet
Width: 211 feet
Gross tons: 235,600
One of Royal Caribbean's new Oasis-class vessels, Wonder of the Seas, which debuted in March 2022, has 2,867 staterooms with the capacity to carry 2,204 crew members. It also features a few of Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class favourites, such as the FlowRider surf simulator, an ice skating rink, the rock climbing wall and laser tag.
Length: 1,188 feet
Width: 211 feet
Gross tons: 236,860
The first LNG-powered Oasis-class ship, Royal Caribbean, sailed its maiden voyage in July 2024. It has the tagline "The World's Biggest Weekend," and has 2,834 staterooms, up to 2,290 crew members and eight distinct neighbourhoods to keep passengers engaged.
Length: 1,196 feet
Width: 219 feet
Gross tons: 248,663
Star of the Seas is a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International and is the second Icon-class cruise ship, which is the first being Icon of the Seas. It was built by Meyer Turku in Finland, which entered service in August, 2025.
Length: 1,196 feet
Width: 219 feet
Gross tons: 248,663
The Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world. The new Icon Class vessel entered service in January 2024, and it features the largest waterpark at sea, seven pools, including the largest one on a cruise ship, and over 40 dining options. The ship is powered by cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offers year-round seven-night Caribbean cruises from Miami.