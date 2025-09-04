LOGIN
Giants of the seas? Meet the top 5 largest cruise ships in the world

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 17:43 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 17:44 IST

With cutting-edge technology, these ships facilitate entertainment, world-class dining, and endless attractions, as well as activities for cruisers of all ages. Let's go through the list of the top 5 largest cruise ships in the world.

5. MSC World Europa
(Photograph: X)

5. MSC World Europa

Length: 1,094 feet

Width: 154 feet

Gross tons: 215,863

Debuted in December 2022, MSC World Europa is the first vessel in the line's World-class fleet. MSC World Europa is also the first LNG dual-fuel ship by MSC Cruises, having a capacity to reach a maximum cruising speed of 22.7 knots, according to a report in US News.

4. Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas
(Photograph: X)

4. Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas

Length: 1,188 feet

Width: 211 feet

Gross tons: 235,600

One of Royal Caribbean's new Oasis-class vessels, Wonder of the Seas, which debuted in March 2022, has 2,867 staterooms with the capacity to carry 2,204 crew members. It also features a few of Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class favourites, such as the FlowRider surf simulator, an ice skating rink, the rock climbing wall and laser tag.

3. Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Seas

Length: 1,188 feet

Width: 211 feet

Gross tons: 236,860

The first LNG-powered Oasis-class ship, Royal Caribbean, sailed its maiden voyage in July 2024. It has the tagline "The World's Biggest Weekend," and has 2,834 staterooms, up to 2,290 crew members and eight distinct neighbourhoods to keep passengers engaged.

2. Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas

Length: 1,196 feet

Width: 219 feet

Gross tons: 248,663

Star of the Seas is a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International and is the second Icon-class cruise ship, which is the first being Icon of the Seas. It was built by Meyer Turku in Finland, which entered service in August, 2025.

1. Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas

Length: 1,196 feet

Width: 219 feet

Gross tons: 248,663

The Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world. The new Icon Class vessel entered service in January 2024, and it features the largest waterpark at sea, seven pools, including the largest one on a cruise ship, and over 40 dining options. The ship is powered by cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offers year-round seven-night Caribbean cruises from Miami.

