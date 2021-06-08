Giant sinkhole in Mexican farm threatens to swallow a house

Santa Maria Zacatepec

Soon the family discovered that the ground had collapsed just meters from their home in a field in Santa Maria Zacatepec in the state of Puebla.

The hole, which is full of water, was about 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) wide by Sunday.

It rapidly grew to 60 meters on Monday and around 80 meters on Tuesday, the authorities said, coming perilously close to the house of the Sanchez family, who fear they will be left homeless

(Photograph:AFP)