/Ghatak UCAV vs. traditional fighter jets: 7 strategic advantages of India’s indigenous stealth drone

India has taken a decisive step towards deploying its first indigenous stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity for the Ghatak programme. As part of a wider defence package worth approximately Rs. 2.38 lakh crore, the DAC has recommended the procurement of 60 Ghatak UCAVs, according to Tribune India. Jet-powered and stealth-enabled, Ghatak is designed for autonomous operations, representing a major leap in India’s indigenous aerial strike capability. The approval coincides with other critical defence acquisitions, including the S-400 long-range missile system, medium transport aircraft, Dhanush artillery guns, and high-capacity radio relays, strengthening India’s overall operational readiness.