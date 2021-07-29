Germany's Dachs battle tank comes to the rescue to clear flood damage

At least 180 people died when severe floods pummelled western Germany over two days in mid-July, raising questions about whether enough was done to warn residents.

Dachs pioneer tank, a combat support vehicle of the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) cleared the banks of the Ahr river in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr - Ahrweiler, western Germany after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region.

People are still missing after torrents of water ripped through entire towns and villages, destroying bridges, roads, railways and swathes of housing.

