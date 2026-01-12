/German Chancellor Merz's India visit focus on economic, strategic and people to people ties. See in pics

During German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s two-day visit to India, his first visit to Asia after taking office, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz held talks to discuss cooperation across key areas, including trade, technology, education, defence, climate action, and people-to-people ties.
German Chancellor’s first visit to Asia after taking office brings him to India; Prime Minister Modi said that Friedrich Merz’s decision to choose India for his first trip reflects India’s central role in Germany’s diversification strategy and indicates a high level of trust.
PM Modi and the German chancellor rode in an open vehicle along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and also tried their hands at flying kites. The German Chancellor's two-day visit to India coincided with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.
Addressing a joint press conference after holding formal delegation-level talks, Merz described New Delhi as a "desired partner, a partner of choice" for Berlin and underlined that finalising free trade negotiations between India and the European Union is central to unlocking the full potential of India-Germany economic relations.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides concluded 19 agreements and announced several measures to intensify engagement across strategic, economic and people-to-people contact. PM Modi identified "semiconductors, power electronics, biotech, fintech, quantum computing and cyber security" as areas with immense possibilities.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “We want to deepen cooperation of our defence industries, and this has strategic significance. We signed an MoU on closer cooperation between our defence industries on the development, production and promotion of innovation and the strengthening of global supply chains.”
Prime Minister Modi invited leading German universities to set up campuses in India under the National Education Policy, signalling India's push to attract top global institutions.
German Chancellor Merz announced a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders, a move expected to ease travel for students, researchers and professionals and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.
The total bilateral trade between India and Germany in goods and services reached $51.23 billion in 2024‑25, with Germany remaining India’s largest trading partner in the European Union. The country accounts for roughly one-fourth of India’s trade with the EU, reinforcing its position as India’s leading EU trading partner. Indo-German trade in services grew 12.5% in FY 2024‑25, reaching a record $16.65 billion.