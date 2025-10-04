/Gen Z vs Millennials: 8 social media habits that set them apart

Published: Oct 04, 2025, 22:17 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 22:17 IST
Gen Z Uses Social Media Mainly for Fun
Gen Z mostly uses social media to have fun. They like watching funny videos and looking at memes. They don’t just use it to chat with friends like millennials do. They want quick and entertaining posts that catch their eye fast.
Short Videos Are Their Favourite
Gen Z loves short videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. They prefer quick clips that are easy to watch. Millennials like longer videos and more detailed posts. Short videos keep Gen Z interested all the time.
They Use Many Apps Every Day
Gen Z uses lots of social media apps each day. They switch between TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and more. They want different types of content and enjoy trying new things. Millennials usually spend more time on fewer apps.
They Get News from Social Media
Gen Z often gets their news on social media instead of TV or newspapers. They like fast updates and pictures. Millennials still use TV and websites for news more than Gen Z. Social media is the main news source for Gen Z.
They Want Real and Honest Content
Gen Z prefers posts that feel honest and natural. They don’t like ads that look too perfect or fake. They want brands and people to share real life and be themselves. Millennials are more used to polished advertisements.
Sharing Memes and Joining Trends
Gen Z shares funny memes and joins viral challenges. This is how they show their style and connect with friends. Millennials usually write more comments or posts. Gen Z likes to take part in quick, fun trends.
Social Media Helps Them Find New Things
Gen Z finds new products on social media a lot. They trust influencers and friends when choosing what to buy. Millennials shop online too but use websites and reviews more. Social media is their shopping guide.
Gen Z Care About Privacy
Gen Z worries more about their privacy online. They like stories or messages that disappear quickly. This helps them control what others can see. Millennials post more permanently but are becoming more careful too.