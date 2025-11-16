LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Gen Z protest in Mexico: What is significance of 'straw hat pirate' flags, and where else were they used?

Gen Z protest in Mexico: What is significance of 'straw hat pirate' flags, and where else were they used?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 13:26 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 13:26 IST

Gen Z protests in Mexico echo similar uprisings in Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines and beyond, where youths raised “Straw Hat Pirate” flags inspired by One Piece. The symbol, seen from Indonesia to France, represents freedom, defiance and resistance to corrupt or oppressive systems.

Gen Z protest has broken out in Mexico
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gen Z protest has broken out in Mexico

Gen Z protest has broken out in Mexico after it became the reason for the fall of government in Nepal and Bangladesh. In Mexico, protesters were seen raising ‘straw hats pirate’ flags. Here's all about its significance:

What is the reference for 'Straw Hats, pirate flags' used in Mexico protest
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What is the reference for 'Straw Hats, pirate flags' used in Mexico protest

As dramatic visuals emerged from Mexico, several of those attending the protest march displayed the pirate flag. The flag is a reference from the popular anime/manga 'One Piece'

How the 'Straw Hats, pirate flags' look
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

How the 'Straw Hats, pirate flags' look

The 'straw hat pirates' from the show use a skull-and-crossbones with a straw hat. Similar flag was also seen in Gen Z protest in Philippines and Nepal

What did the 'Straw Hats, pirate flags' represent
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What did the 'Straw Hats, pirate flags' represent

In the show, the flag represent freedom, resistance, and defiance against oppressive systems — the same ideas that have motivated Gen Z protesters to come on the streets

"Straw Hats, pirate flags: Where else were they used?
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

“Straw Hats, pirate flags: Where else were they used?

Straw Hats pirate flags were also used in:
Indonesia — It first appeared in protests in Yogyakarta in 2023, then gained huge visibility in 2025

Nepal — Gen Z protesters used it during large anti-corruption protests that led to fall pf government

Philippines — Seen during marches like the “Trillion Peso March” against corruption.

France — Protesters have carried versions of the flag in demonstrations against the political elite.

Madagascar — Gen Z activists adapted it. They
hanged the straw hat to a local bucket hat to reflect their own culture.

