/Gen Z protest in Mexico: What is significance of 'straw hat pirate' flags, and where else were they used?

Straw Hats pirate flags were also used in:

Indonesia — It first appeared in protests in Yogyakarta in 2023, then gained huge visibility in 2025

Nepal — Gen Z protesters used it during large anti-corruption protests that led to fall pf government

Philippines — Seen during marches like the “Trillion Peso March” against corruption.

France — Protesters have carried versions of the flag in demonstrations against the political elite.

Madagascar — Gen Z activists adapted it. They

hanged the straw hat to a local bucket hat to reflect their own culture.