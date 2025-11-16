/Gen Z protest in Mexico: What is significance of 'straw hat pirate' flags, and where else were they used?

Gen Z protests in Mexico echo similar uprisings in Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines and beyond, where youths raised “Straw Hat Pirate” flags inspired by One Piece. The symbol, seen from Indonesia to France, represents freedom, defiance and resistance to corrupt or oppressive systems.
Gen Z protest has broken out in Mexico after it became the reason for the fall of government in Nepal and Bangladesh. In Mexico, protesters were seen raising ‘straw hats pirate’ flags. Here's all about its significance:
As dramatic visuals emerged from Mexico, several of those attending the protest march displayed the pirate flag. The flag is a reference from the popular anime/manga 'One Piece'
The 'straw hat pirates' from the show use a skull-and-crossbones with a straw hat. Similar flag was also seen in Gen Z protest in Philippines and Nepal
In the show, the flag represent freedom, resistance, and defiance against oppressive systems — the same ideas that have motivated Gen Z protesters to come on the streets
Straw Hats pirate flags were also used in:
Indonesia — It first appeared in protests in Yogyakarta in 2023, then gained huge visibility in 2025
Nepal — Gen Z protesters used it during large anti-corruption protests that led to fall pf government
Philippines — Seen during marches like the “Trillion Peso March” against corruption.
France — Protesters have carried versions of the flag in demonstrations against the political elite.
Madagascar — Gen Z activists adapted it. They
hanged the straw hat to a local bucket hat to reflect their own culture.